Sergey Lavrov Speech - ENGLISH TRANSLATED - Russian Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Press Conference (mirrored)

Mirrored from You Tube channel iEarlGrey at:-
https://youtu.be/9w3MB44X8us
18 Jan 2023Watch the 3 hour speech given by Sergey Lavrov on the 18th January 2023 as broadcast on https://mid.ru/en/press_service/video/
Join me over on Locals! - https://iearlgrey.locals.com
Support me on Patreon! - https://www.patreon.com/iEarlGrey
Get your 'Foreign Agent' T-Shirts here! : https://bit.ly/iEGTeeSpringStore
More updates from Inside Russia as events unfold.
Also available on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@iEarlGrey:9
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1462001
Telegram: https://t.me/iearlgreytv
To Make A Personal Donation To Me Directly:
USD: https://bit.ly/DonateToiEGViaStripeUSD
GBP: https://bit.ly/DonateToiEGViaStripeGBP
EUR: https://bit.ly/DonateToiEGViaStripeEUR
To donate via crypto:
ETH (ERC20): 0x3918098b9994d90c091a23bcf837994bb999e735
BTC (BTC): 1Mzi2LGa4f76qDA4FG7jEjR5KXsHhyQ97S
BNB (BEP2): bnb136ns6lfw4zs5hg4n85vdthaad7hq5m4gtkgf23 MEMO: 530988580
XRP (XRP): rEb8TK3gBgk5auZkwc6sHnwrGVJH8DuaLh MEMO: 537286775
XLM: (XLM): GAHK7EEG2WWHVKDNT4CEQFZGKF2LGDSW2IVM4S5DP42RBW3K6BTODB4A MEMO: 469929204
DOGE (DOGE): D6cYjCVxAQASqGe5UJyrWqi6bdZxUxKqFu
USDT (SOL): 8sXrE8zu3tix61AXUqt5btgU6CFzHCuxdKWNj8yGTGCs
XMR: 89giVaLTezPe8GoPS11Lrv7XYw4z2KGWs9MUu2pCY7J3CJcmphk4joiEf6wmc5UxBrjWH2JMRZq3TKtBSWaVgonc9Gx5H9Q
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.