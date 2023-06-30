Panicked Globalists Banning Candidates to “Save Democracy”

The fearless Western defenders of democracy are panicking over the prospects of losing control of political and financial power. They are removing their masks and letting the world clearly see the tyrants they really are despite their pious claims of social superiority. We'll start today's TruNews with the financial persecution of Nigel Farage in Great Britain.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/30/23





You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today! https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf