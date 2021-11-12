Princess Anne aka "Ghislaine Maxwell"

The coronavirus patent holder Queen Elizabeth's stated only daughter Anne in expert facial prosthetics is aka Ghislaine Maxwell. Stated brothers are Rolling Stone Keith Prince Charles Richards, Andrew, and Prince Elton John Edward, founder of the ejaf foundation. Of the many photos as "Ghislaine Maxwell" and as "Jeffrey Epstein" they are seen with a singer and song writer for "Cher" known as Michael Bolton.

Anne's Aunty is Princess Margaret, Elizabeth's sister who is aka the Australian Olympic swimmer known as "Dawn Fraser" also in prosthetics who, as Princess Margaret, faked her death in 2002. As "Dawn Fraser, swimmer" married "Gary Ware" in prosthetics aka Antony Armstrong-Jones, Earl of Snowdon. .

From Wikipedia -

"In 1988, Princess Anne became a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).[7]" And -

"She (Anne) has been associated with Save the Children for over fifty years...."

Anne's stated husband is Vice Admiral Sir Timothy James Hamilton Laurence who worked for NATO. "Ghislaine Maxwell's" work with the "non-profit group for the protection of oceans, The TerraMar Project, was founded in 2012." Terra means land/territory, mar (as in marred) means "impair the quality or appearance of; spoil." Terramar - to spoil, to mar the land.

Being married to a senior member of the British Navy would come in handy if you were all about protecting the oceans.

"Ghislaine Maxwell's" stated brother Neville "Boy George" Maxwell from an earlier upload, is involved in raising HIV/AIDS donations as is Prince Elton John Edward.

Included is an interview with the presenter known as "Michael Parkinson" and a short article asking if the actor that plays Bill Clinton has Parkinson's, not does Michael Parkinson have Clinton's? 😂 Special appearance also by the host actor behind the Hirler prosthetics "Bing Crosby" and more.

There is no doubt millions of human beings of all ages have been abducted, trafficked, sold, enslaved, tortured and mass murdered so for them and for their families I sincerely hope this upload assists.

Please check this upload, it is your right, please share and thank you for watching.