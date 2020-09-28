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Mossberg MC2c - Slim, Safe, Efficient. Best 9mm for 2020 Buyers?
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106 views • September 28, 2020
0:00 Familiar Box
0:48 Clean and Lube
1:04 Dummy Rounds
1:19 Laser and Mantis
1:37 Rounds per
2:21 Kinetic Energy
2:54 Slide
3:08 DLC
3:53 Sight Reflection
4:43 Slide Serrations
5:55 Bore Axis
6:52 Trigger
7:29 IWB Thin
8:07 Grip Height
8:37 Width
9:00 Shootability
9:20 vs Competition
10:18 MC2C Summation
11:18 Safe Takedown
12:33 Clean Striker
12:50 Safer, Cleaner, Sleeker
13:10 Popular with Everyone
13:28 Weight
14:09 Applegate Grip Index
15:35 Mantis App
15:59 Training Aids
16:15 Magazines
16:35 Mag Release
17:27 Paddle Mag Release
18:16 KelTec P17
19:13 Fudd Shotguns
20:07 Advantage over Peers
22:04 Best Glock 48
23:43 Interchangeability

Pistol Rounds per Size & Weight spreadsheet
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1bBQbxr-yWSGhT5Y3LJBkOmrwYl5AFu_jpH0tAA_DaCw/edit?usp=sharing

Mossberg MC2c
https://www.mossberg.com/category/series/mc2c/

Mantis X10 Elite
https://mantisx.com/

9mm Training Laser
https://amzn.to/3aGblOa

.380 Training Laser
https://amzn.to/2zycZ7F

Glock 9mm Dummy Rounds
https://amzn.to/2We3iCm

Bullseyes Don't Shoot Back
https://amzn.to/2QjKEb0

Desantis Intimidator 2.0 OWB Holster
https://www.desantisholster.com/pegasus-kydex/the-intimidator-2-0/

Desantis Slim Tuk IWB Holster
https://www.desantisholster.com/pegasus-kydex/slim-tuk/

Tru Glow Sights Sig (Mossberg)
https://amzn.to/3jffHRi


If you want the absolute best G48 out of the box, get a MC2c. If you want the pride of owning an American made handgun, get the MC2c. If you don’t mind all of the third party upgrades (sights, mag button, S15 mags) go with the G48. If you like the idea of keeping your striker channel clean, MC2c.
Keywords
pistol9mmmossberg mc2cmc2c
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