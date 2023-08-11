Create New Account
The FDA has now endorsed treating COVID with Ivermectin
GalacticStorm
2084 Subscribers
78 views
Published a day ago

The FDA has now endorsed treating COVID with Ivermectin! The FDA has blood on its hands. How many Americans senselessly died because Big Medicine called this cheap, readily available Nobel Prize winning medicine horse paste?


Thank you Ron Johnson your leadership and bravery.

pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

