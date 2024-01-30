Cultural Free Fall in Three Generations the 1940s - 1960s





Social programming using media and science accelerated after WWII ushering in the best decade of American family life - the 1950s. From there a generation free falls into the 60's where the family unit and traditions are destroyed in a single decade and drug abuse becomes common place. The reverberations of 60s social engineering still echo in the modern era and contribute greatly to the fantasy based reality that grips the minds of so many in the new millennium. It is anyone's guess as to whether the awakening will manage to overcome the power and reach of MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT which are the carriers of social programming.





Episode 157 - April 2019





