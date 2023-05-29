Are Dreams Only Symbolic?

Acts 2:16-18 this is what was spoken by the prophet Joel: 17. “In the last days, God says, I will pour out My Spirit on all people, your sons and daughters will prophesy, your young men will see visions, your old men will dream dreams. 18. Even on My servants, both men and woman, I will pour out My Spirit in those days, and they will prophesy.
Ephesians 1:17-19
Genesis 28:12-16; 31:10-13, 24; 37:5-10; 40:5-22; 41:1-7; 20:3-7
Judges 7:13-15
Daniel 2:1, 28-47; 4:4-37
1 Kings 3:5-15; 9:1-10
Matt. 1:20-25; 2:11-12, 13-14; 27:19
John 11:38-44
Psalm 101:3
Proverbs 5:21-23
Psalm 129:4
Joel 2:27
Luke 10:19
Matt. 18:18
Ministry Website:https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com
Prayer Email: pray.856m[email protected]
Donate Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=G9V3CT8UXNZP6
eBook: https://books.bookfunnel.com/propheticdreamsvisionswords
Social Platforms: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/519796479883024
Telegram: https://t.me/+GvNUjmyj38EzODlh
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e
YouTube Sites: YouTube channel #1 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ
YouTube channel #2 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.