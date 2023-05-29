Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Are Dreams Only Symbolic?
9 views
channel image
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Published Yesterday |

Acts 2:16-18 this is what was spoken by the prophet Joel: 17. “In the last days, God says, I will pour out My Spirit on all people, your sons and daughters will prophesy, your young men will see visions, your old men will dream dreams. 18. Even on My servants, both men and woman, I will pour out My Spirit in those days, and they will prophesy.

Ephesians 1:17-19

Genesis 28:12-16; 31:10-13, 24; 37:5-10; 40:5-22; 41:1-7; 20:3-7

Judges 7:13-15

Daniel 2:1, 28-47; 4:4-37

1 Kings 3:5-15; 9:1-10

Matt. 1:20-25; 2:11-12, 13-14; 27:19

John 11:38-44

Psalm 101:3

Proverbs 5:21-23

Psalm 129:4

Joel 2:27

Luke 10:19

Matt. 18:18

Ministry Website:https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com

Prayer Email: pray.856m[email protected]

Donate Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=G9V3CT8UXNZP6

eBook: https://books.bookfunnel.com/propheticdreamsvisionswords

Social Platforms: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/519796479883024

Telegram: https://t.me/+GvNUjmyj38EzODlh

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e

YouTube Sites: YouTube channel #1 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ

YouTube channel #2 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ



 

Keywords
jesusrapturebride

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket