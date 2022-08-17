Sign Painter Survival #1: Nutrition Made Easy and Free

Today Dan will be juicing wild Crabgrass for a nutritious drink everyday or in a survival situation.





Dan Keys, a full-time sign painter and hotrod artist, takes you on a "crash course" in important living skills, backed by his lifelong hobby in a wide spectrum of survival studies.

Dan tends to think "outside of the box" and will show, describe and discuss various approaches to different scenario's that just might crop up someday.

Disclaimer: Any and all content on this channel or any of the linked downloads should not be construed as advice, professional or otherwise. For entertainment only.

LINKS

Article: https://drive.proton.me/urls/1ZGATWZQTG#aJVP2KAo69Sj

Cartoon: https://drive.proton.me/urls/9M47TB52BW#zRnLCNkoi9vP



