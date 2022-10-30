Embalmer Richard Hirschman Says He Is Seeing a Color & Texture Difference in Blood Since 2021

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https://gnews.org/articles/498397
Summary：Now something else that you showed me was a video of the blood. And the blood is looking different. You say there's a color difference and also a texture difference from times. Could you speak to those