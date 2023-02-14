Create New Account
John Zerzan Reading Guide [Anti-civ 101]
Kazimir Kharza
John Zerzan, the most prominent anarcho-primitivist theorist and philosopher, has written many books; this is often a cause for confusion among newcomers who don't know where to start. This video is an attempt to concisely explain what every one of them is about and guide the reader through Zerzan's vast body of work.


