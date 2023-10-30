Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The IDF Destroying Palestinian Property in Jenin camp, northern West Bank
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
971 Subscribers
40 views
Published Yesterday

This isn't unusual, they've been doing this. 

Adding this from late last night (midnight), US time.

Update of the situation in Gaza despite the media blackout:

- Israeli jets continue to attack the west of the town of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, specifically in Al-Sudaniya and Al-Tawam areas.

- Israeli warships continue to target the Rafah seashore with missiles.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket