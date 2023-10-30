The IDF Destroying Palestinian Property in Jenin camp, northern West Bank

This isn't unusual, they've been doing this.
Adding this from late last night (midnight), US time.
Update of the situation in Gaza despite the media blackout:
- Israeli jets continue to attack the west of the town of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, specifically in Al-Sudaniya and Al-Tawam areas.
- Israeli warships continue to target the Rafah seashore with missiles.
