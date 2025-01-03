Yah's Misfits 3-1-2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today we cover Genesis 47 with appropriate references in Jubilees. The second part we will discuss an important Salvation message in Matthew 7:13, the Narrow Road. 2 Esdras 7:1-18 explains this in detail with more information. Then we will discuss the Dragons of Arabia (2 Esdras 15). Who are they? Are we dealing with these terrorists right now, which Ezra predicted 400 years before the birth of Messiah!