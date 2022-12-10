Create New Account
Mark of the Beast | Everything you need to know | Mark Finley
Mark of the Beast is a phrase that conjures up many different thoughts. Many are just sure it's a computer micro chip or a vaccine, but is that what the Bible really teaches? How does the number 666 fit in and does the rebuilding of a temple in Jerusalem have anything to do with it? The Bible gives us clear characteristics that we might know the true identify of the beast and the Mark of the Beast. Watch and listen as Pastor Mark Finley presents part 12 of a Bible study series called Three Cosmic Messages.This is also part 2 of a 2 part series on the Mark of the Beast.


🔴Watch part 1 at this link- https://youtu.be/uf9lKhnj8tE

healthgodheavenlovejesuschristianlifechurchbabylonnwobeastmarkdeviljudgementrevelationantichristsabbathisreal666lamb144000eternalsicknessdanielarmegedeon

