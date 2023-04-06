https://gettr.com/post/p2dmnb22147
4/3/2023 SDNY DA Is Lying: US District Attorney rejected Mr. Guo's reasonable bail application based on a fraudulent assumption that Mr. Guo holds certain passports issued by third countries; let's see what Mr. Guo stated in his live broadcast on April 19, 2018
#SDNY #SDNYStateAttorney #DA #HongKong #Vanuatu #UAE #Asylum #PoliticalAsylum
4/3/2023 纽约南区检察官公然说谎：南区检察官以郭先生持有第三国护照为由，坚决反对文贵先生合理保释，看看文贵先生在2018年4月19日直播中怎么说？
#南区检察官 #纽约南区检察官办公室 #香港 #瓦努阿图 #阿联酋 #政治庇护 #政庇
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.