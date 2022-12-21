DEPOPULATION PRELUDE TO THE MARK OF THE BEAST PART 6

Dwight Eisenhower 34th President warned America of the globalist technocracy. AI and killer robots. Depopulation plan for humanity. Eisenhower warned us of unwarranted influence in government and the need for a vigilant citizenry. The bible says the wise will do exploits and instruct many in the end time. But many shut their ears and accuse us of spreading fear while calling us conspiracy theorist claiming to trust God. How can they be instructed when they refuse to listen?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.