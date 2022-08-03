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AZ Runs Out of Republican Ballots at 10 am! AZ voter Kyle Clifton reports: "Suspicious stuff happening in Arizona... I was not allowed to vote at my polling location because they ran out of Republican ballots and they were only letting democrats in. We were forced to drive another ten miles out of town. Many chose to go home..."