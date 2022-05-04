DEVOLVED | Vol 4 - Draining the Swamp, Adam Riva, 3 May 2022

𝐃𝐄𝐕𝐎𝐋𝐕𝐄𝐃 | 𝐕𝐨𝐥 4 - 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐰𝐚𝐦𝐩, 𝐀𝐝𝐚𝐦 𝐑𝐢𝐯𝐚, 3 𝐌𝐚𝐲 2022As with previous articles from Adam Riva of Dauntless Dialogue, there is no written article for this edition of DEVOLVED. The primary source for the video is on Rumble at Dauntless Dialogue channel. I could not access this video using Firefox, as I kept getting error messages. So I used Brave browser to gain access to the video. As I write and post this video on this channel, this video still has not as yet posted at DauntlessDialogue.com.Adam Riva gives a history of Trump's statements & actions, from some years before he ran for President to date, giving a history of how Trump is dismantling the Deep State. Particular attention is given to John Ratcliffe's appointment and efforts as Director of National Intelligence (26 May 2020 - 20 Jan 2021) and of course to the fraudulent election of Joe Biden.The video gives some details of how the military is now operating, due to Trump's orders and due to the fraudulent election of 3 November 2020.