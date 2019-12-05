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Breaking: Kamala Harris Latest To Drop Out Of Presidential Race - War Room Full Show
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4 views • December 05, 2019
Leave it to Adam Schiff and the Democrats to undermine President Trump's trip to Europe to address NATO allies and stand up for America's sovereignty and foreign policy agenda. This is a prelim to Jerry Nadler's upcoming impeachment coup. We are joined by the young Clippers fan who got a Free Hong Kong shirt on the jumbotron. Owen also breaks down the new odds for Democrat Presidential Nomination after Kamala Harris drops out and Michael Bloomberg enters. By the way, get DNA Force Plus 50% off and get a free bottle of Brain Force Plus now!
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