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Should we always obey Government? - Pastor Matt Trewhella
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50 views • May 26, 2021
Have you heard about the Doctrine of the Lesser Magistrates? Probably not. Instead, modern day Christianity has used Romans 13 and 1 Peter 2 to pacify all manners of men. What seems to be forgotten is the qualifying clauses put forward in the text, as well as the context. Did Paul always obey civil authorities? No. Did Peter always obey authorities? No. Did Jesus always obey civil authorities? No.
All authority is given by God. This means those who are in power, have power delegated from God. So what about when a corrupt magistrate issues decrees AGAINST God's Word and law?
We must obey God rather than the state. Compliance will only allow tyrants to grow in their evil. Historic acts of defiance have shaped Western civilization - and there is a need to educate the masses and warn them of great evils that come with compliance, and the NEED for resistance.
* Source: http://www.defytyrants.com
A 14-page examination of Romans 13: https://defytyrants.com/01/Romans13appendix.pdf
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
All authority is given by God. This means those who are in power, have power delegated from God. So what about when a corrupt magistrate issues decrees AGAINST God's Word and law?
We must obey God rather than the state. Compliance will only allow tyrants to grow in their evil. Historic acts of defiance have shaped Western civilization - and there is a need to educate the masses and warn them of great evils that come with compliance, and the NEED for resistance.
* Source: http://www.defytyrants.com
A 14-page examination of Romans 13: https://defytyrants.com/01/Romans13appendix.pdf
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
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