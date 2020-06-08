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United Nations Tool to Destabilize Countries & Usher in Agenda 21, World Dominance w/ Alex Newman
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50 views • June 08, 2020
Sarah Westall

Journalist Alex Newman joins the program to share his over decade long research into the United Nations. He shares a horrifying view of the organization that is very different than the carefully crafted illusion they work to maintain. Evidence shows, which he will share, that this organization is anything but a peaceful force of good for the world. in reality, the United Nations has been committing horrific crimes with impunity while serving as a tool for the wealthiest and most powerful people on Earth. Their plan is to bring in a new world order where every aspect of your life is monitored and controlled. They will rule, have freedom & impunity for vile crimes, while you will serve them under the disguise of working for "the greater good".

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MUSIC CREDITS: "Maestro Tlakaelel" by Jesse Gallagher - license for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
Keywords
climate changemilitaryunagenda 21child traffickingus soldiersalex newmanmaskssarah westalllockdowncovid-19destabilize countrieschild rapingworld dominance
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