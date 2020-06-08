United Nations Tool to Destabilize Countries & Usher in Agenda 21, World Dominance w/ Alex Newman

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Journalist Alex Newman joins the program to share his over decade long research into the United Nations. He shares a horrifying view of the organization that is very different than the carefully crafted illusion they work to maintain. Evidence shows, which he will share, that this organization is anything but a peaceful force of good for the world. in reality, the United Nations has been committing horrific crimes with impunity while serving as a tool for the wealthiest and most powerful people on Earth. Their plan is to bring in a new world order where every aspect of your life is monitored and controlled. They will rule, have freedom & impunity for vile crimes, while you will serve them under the disguise of working for "the greater good".
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MUSIC CREDITS: "Maestro Tlakaelel" by Jesse Gallagher - license for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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