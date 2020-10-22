KAMALA THE UGANDAN IDIOT STATES NUMBER OF AMERICAN DEATHS EQUAL TO DEAGEL REPORT

From JSF:



I did not see the original video for this campaign speech, but this was probably a freudian slip, a true look at what is going on in Kamala's mind.



She states "Over 220 million Americans died over several months". That's the actual number in the Deagel report, and about as long as it would take to genocide America. You can't make this stuff up - watch the short video below and then ask yourself, how the hell a number she pulled out of her hat matches what has been stated for years on a mysterious web site, about America biting the dust.



MY TAKE: They are going to stage a "disaster", biological or whatever, and already know the number of people they want dead, an amount that happens to match America's white population of 237 million. They'll say "over 220 million" and not 237 million because there are chosenites mixed in with the white population, and the chosenites are not going to get genocided. Quite clear here, PLAIN AS DAY.



We have heard these same people say that after the "election", Trump supporters WILL be removed from society. How many are there? 220 million AT LEAST. The writing is on the wall folks, plain as day.



Salient point: IF AFTER AN ELECTION, THE "VICTORS" KILL A MAJORITY OF THE POPULATION, THEY OBVIOUSLY STOLE THE ELECTION.