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"Reducing Human Footprint" - Sadhguru at UNCCD COP 14 "Limits To Growth" 50th Anniversary Dennis Meadows & Ursula von der Leyen
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
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If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

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THE CLUB OF ROME "LIMITS TO GROWTH" 50 year Anaversary all in 1 link on the Nonvaxer420 Channel. Just scroll down and watch & Learn what the folks who create your Global Policies are talking about!

https://rumble.com/search/all?q=THE%20CLUB%20OF%20ROME%20nonvaxer420

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"The Limits to Growth report, published in 1972 by the MIT team for the Club of Rome, fundamentally shifted global policy discourse by introducing system dynamics and the concept of planetary boundaries into economic and political decision-making" https://search.brave.com/search?q=limits+to+growth+and+global+policy+making&source=web&summary=1&conversation=090caa8e111cbf3d4dbe9762b78f21828475

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Limits to Growth | United Nations UN Audiovisual Library - (PROPAGANDA EDUCATION FOR ACADEMIC "EXPERTS") THE "CLIMATE CHANGE" CULT!

https://www.unmultimedia.org/avlibrary/asset/2643/2643281


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Dennis Meadows

Professor Emeritus and Director, Institute for Policy and Social Science, University of New Hampshire

https://www.weforum.org/people/dennis-meadows


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Dennis Meadows: How the Population Must be Reduced to 1-2 billion, Achieved with Epidemics

https://youtu.be/ojK05pVOlhs


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Dennis Meadows: Limiting Growth to Save the World - Our World

https://ourworld.unu.edu/en/dennis-meadows-limiting-growth-to-save-the-world


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(The Club Of Rome) From The Limits to Growth to Earth for All

https://youtu.be/m3KJEG1Dn1c


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2022 marked the 50th anniversary of the Club of Rome’s landmark report, ‘The Limits to Growth’. This report – first published on 2 March 1972 – was the first to model our planet’s interconnected systems and to make clear that if growth trends in population, industrialisation, resource use and pollution continued unchanged, we would reach and then overshoot the carrying capacity of the Earth at some point in the next one hundred years.

https://www.clubofrome.org/ltg50/


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How climate change will limit growth

Oct 31, 2014

https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2014/10/climate-change-will-limit-growth/


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Beyond Sustainability: From Limits... To Growth

https://sdgs.un.org/statements/beyond-sustainability-limits-growth-11431


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Limits to Growth

https://www.unmultimedia.org/avlibrary/asset/2643/2643281/


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The Limits to Growth 1972 (Club Of Rome)

https://www.clubofrome.org/publication/the-limits-to-growth/


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(BANK OF CANADA) Redefining the Limits to Growth

https://www.bankofcanada.ca/2014/03/redefining-limits-to-growth/


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Limits Revisited—A review of the limits to growth debate. A report to the All-Party Parliamentary Group on LImits to Growth April 2016:

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/332655

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