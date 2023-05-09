https://gettr.com/post/p2g0kn1e941

郭文贵先生2年前就提醒过美国，需要调查那些唐人街的餐馆以及优步司机，他们都是被中共胁迫来交付芬太尼，从而促进美国的毒品网络。并质问为什么美国政府不快速行动来拯救美国人的生命？为什么允许中共制造芬太尼杀死那么多美国人？

Miles Guo warned the U.S. 2 years ago about the need to investigate the Chinatown restaurants and Uber drivers who were coerced by the CCP to deliver fentanyl, thus facilitating the U.S. drug network. He also asked why the U.S. government did not act quickly to save American lives. Why are they allowing the CCP to manufacture fentanyl to kill so many Americans?

