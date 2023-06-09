Define the problem Healing is the Solution

Heathy Brains,
Healthy Minds
Healthy Society, naturally..........
"They" LOL are really showing their colours.
Got a message in the clouds today, a double edged reply V
The best thing about The Almighty Father,
There is no "they".........only Love.
Prayers for my friend hit by an attack.
Blessings to all who want a better, natural life ;)
