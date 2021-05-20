Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai shares his view on covid measures and the immune system

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this interview, Dr Shiva covers following topics: - his view on covid measures - his view what is really going on - what immunity really is - and other topics like Bill Gates, big pharma, vaccines and more Sources: http://www.vashiva.com/ https://shiva4senate.com https://www.facebook.com/va.shiva.ayyadurai/ https://www.youtube.com/user/drvashiva/videos Instagram va_shiva https://cytosolve.com Original video date = 20200401