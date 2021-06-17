Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Stroke: The Standard of Care Strikes Again (ARCHIVED Radio Show 03.19.13)

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Dr Daniels will cover what a stroke is and how daily medications we take for prevention of illnesses we do not have, can actually cause a stroke with lifetime debilitation. There is one stroke every 45 seconds in the United States. Dr Daniels will talk about medications that actually cause stroke and how to organize your lifestyle to prevent stroke naturally.
Some of the drugs with Stroke (aka Cerebrovascular Accident) as Side Effect:
Accutane (Acne)
Activase aka Alteplase (stoke, blood clots)
Actos (Blood Sugar)
Amerge (Migraine)
Aresep (Dementia)
Avapro aka Irbesartan (Hypertension)
Bicillin (Injectable Antibiotic)
Captopril (Hypertension)
Catapres (Emergency Room Patch for Hypertension)
Celebrex (Arthritis)
Celexa (Depression)
Cialis (ED)
Climara (Estrogen Hormone)
Coreg (Hypertension)
Cozaar (Hypertension)
Dexedrine (Weightloss, Narcolepsy, Attention Disorders)
Effexor (Depression)
Hyzaar (Hypertension)
Imitrex (Migraine)
Lipitor (Cholesterol)
Ortho Tri-Cyclen (Birth Control)
Paxil (Depression, ADHD)
Plavix (Stroke, blood clots)
Premarin (Menopause)
Procrit (Anemia)
Prozac aka Fluoxetine (Depression)
Risperdal (ADHD & Antipsychotic)
Seroquel aka Quetiapine (Antipsychotic)
Timoptic (Glaucoma)
Wellbutrin (Depression, Smoking)
Zocor (Cholesterol)
Zomig (Migraine)
Zyprexa (Antiphychotic)
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