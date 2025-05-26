BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Brigitte Macron: France’s First Lady & Her Remarkable Journey 🇫🇷
newsplusglobe
newsplusglobe
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
253 views • 16 hours ago

Brigitte Macron: France’s First Lady & Her Remarkable Journey 🇫🇷

https://youtube.com/shorts/ZNFK5v0W5tI

http://newsplusglobe.com/

📝 Description:

From teacher to First Lady of France, Brigitte Macron’s story is one of elegance, intellect, and quiet influence. Discover how she became a symbol of modern French leadership, her role alongside President Emmanuel Macron, and how she navigates politics, education reform, and the spotlight with grace.


🔔 Subscribe to News Plus Globe for more global stories and updates!


🔠 Hashtags:

#BrigitteMacron #France #FirstLady #Macron #FrenchPolitics #NewsPlusGlobe

Keywords
macronemmanuel macronbrigitte macronbrigittemacron slappedbrigitte macron slapcandace owens brigitte macronmacron brigittebrigitte macron newsbrigitte macron viralmacron brigitte krizitrump brigitte macronbrigitte macron avionbrigitte macron rumeurgrifle macron brigittebrigitte macron brotherbrigitte macron scandalmacron and wife brigittebrigitte macron vietnambrigitte emmanuel macronmacron brigitte argument
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy