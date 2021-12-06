Dr. McClough: Natural Immunity Is Infinitely More Durable Than the Vaccine

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12/02/2021 Dr. McClough says in his interview with Laura Ingraham from Fox News: Natural immunity is infinitely more durable than the vaccine. The vaccines coated against one protein. Natural immunity provides antibodies against 27 proteins probably to 100 to 1000 fold stronger T cell immunity and this is durable.