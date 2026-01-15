BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
1/15/26 TRUMP STOPS REGIME CHANGE OPS: Iran/VZ/Israel/Globalist/MIC Vs. America!
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
1/15/26 President Trump has flipped the Globalist chessboard in his national security strategy for Regime transitions vs military Regime changes. As our captured congress/senate votes for NED funding, Trump is pulling the plug on globalist deep state control on American foreign policy & military operations that fund our enemies both foreign & domestic! Iran & VZ face true American might & economic warfare/policy to support both freedom for the people plus extrication from globalist war-machine assault. Plus much more! Pray for peace and diplomacy America! We are gaining ground & winning vs the satanic globalist banksters! WE ARE FREE!


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/


TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777


DEFUND ACT: Action!! Codify USA OUT of UN!

https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/1498/text


Precinct Strategy: Take Action!

https://www.precinctstrategy.com/


Trump's End GAME: Control the FED- Promethean update:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tXxLBXOiR8c


The 81 Rhinos who voted to Fund National Endowment for Democracy:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2026/01/more-betrayal-house-votes-keep-funding-globalist-ngo/


Trump Announces The Great Health Care Plan:

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2026/01/15/white-house-lays-out-four-common-sense-pillars-of-great-healthcare-plan/


Video: Trump on The Great Health Care Plan:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/greathealthcare/


WEF Announces DAVOS Conference Agenda:

https://www.weforum.org/stories/2026/01/davos-2026-annual-meeting-what-to-expect/


Ballard Partners, Susie Wiles Lobbyist firm, hired in Greenland Rare Earths pursuit:

https://thegrayzone.com/2026/01/09/greenland-miners-hire-trump-lobbyists/


TAKE ACTION: Cell Tower mass deployment & Stripping local Gov't control:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/light-it-up-for-local-control/?utm_source=shorturl2&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=advocacy&utm_id=20260108

TAKE ACTION HERE:

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/light-it-up-for-local-control/?utm_source=shorturl2&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=advocacy&utm_id=20260108


Join the Pray 4 America Movement:

Sec. Scott Turner: Call to Pray 4 America!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qFx2FVPwy34


Listen to “The Blessing” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4


You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!


YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products

to supporters on Ko-fi & Give Send Go

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv


For ALL Viewers, 10% discount:

LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV

CODE: YAFTV


To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

(Supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount code)


PayPal: [email protected]


Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ


Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv

https://odysee.com/@YouAreFreeTV:9?view=content

https://gab.com/youarefreetv

https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv

https://franksocial.com/profile/201326

https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave !!

WE ARE FREE !!

