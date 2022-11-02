Shanghai Disney Shuts Over COVID, Visitors Unable to Leave

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https://gnews.org/articles/504923
Summary：11/1/2202 A huge crowd of visitors were stranded at Disney's Shanghai Resort on Monday, after the park abruptly suspended operations to comply with COVID 19 prevention measures. At the same time, COVID restrictions are once again gripping China, threatening new disruptions to daily life as well as to the global economy and critical supply chains.