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Former MSM journalist BLASTS corporate media
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0 view • January 07, 2022
Glenn Beck
668K subscribers
Canadian journalist Tara Henley says she used to be ‘the one furthest to the left in any newsroom,’ but in the last 18 months, she has become ‘easily the most conservative.’ Her political beliefs didn’t change…but the political climate of corporate media did. Henley explains it all in a recent Substack piece called ‘Speaking Freely: Why I resigned from the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.’ Her actions should be celebrated as good news, Glenn says. But one reporter taking a stand against the mainstream media’s attempt to stifle free speech likely will not be enough. So for all professionals working for the corporate media giant, consider THIS New Year’s resolution: Maybe it’s time YOU abandon the MSM machine, too.
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668K subscribers
Canadian journalist Tara Henley says she used to be ‘the one furthest to the left in any newsroom,’ but in the last 18 months, she has become ‘easily the most conservative.’ Her political beliefs didn’t change…but the political climate of corporate media did. Henley explains it all in a recent Substack piece called ‘Speaking Freely: Why I resigned from the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.’ Her actions should be celebrated as good news, Glenn says. But one reporter taking a stand against the mainstream media’s attempt to stifle free speech likely will not be enough. So for all professionals working for the corporate media giant, consider THIS New Year’s resolution: Maybe it’s time YOU abandon the MSM machine, too.
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
►Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: https://www.blazetv.com/glenn
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/glennbeck
http://instagram.com/glennbeck
http://facebook.com/glennbeck
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