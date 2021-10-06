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Prophecy: The empire is crumbling, Mister Bezos: Repent Today or your kingdom will fall!
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43 views • October 06, 2021
This video contains 2 prophetic words, given at the same day, actually at night.
The first was at 0:30 and the second on 2:15
They might be connected together, but could also speak of 2 different empires that will crumbling or it has multiple meanings.
The second one straight addressing Mister Bezos where in the word I understood it as the boss of Amazon (if he is still?).
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-09-01-pdf-download/
Or if you need footages for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5 - will give me a povision.
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal, I will get a little bit as well; for that, use the next link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
However, the best and easiest way to help me getting through is though donations - if you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
The first was at 0:30 and the second on 2:15
They might be connected together, but could also speak of 2 different empires that will crumbling or it has multiple meanings.
The second one straight addressing Mister Bezos where in the word I understood it as the boss of Amazon (if he is still?).
The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-09-01-pdf-download/
Or if you need footages for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5 - will give me a povision.
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal, I will get a little bit as well; for that, use the next link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski
However, the best and easiest way to help me getting through is though donations - if you are able to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
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