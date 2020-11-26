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Once Upon A Time There Was Nothing?
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20 views • November 26, 2020
NOTICE: Evolutionists are attacking this video by claiming we are misrepresenting them. They claim "the Big Bang Theory" does NOT claim that matter came from nothing.
Well Richard Dawkins Foundation says otherwise! They quote Stephen Hawking with the headline:
"Stephen Hawking Says Universe Created from Nothing"
Read the article here: http://richarddawkins.net/articles/806
These evolutionists evidently have NO IDEA what their Darwinian theory actually is.
The theory of the "Origin of the Universe" is superstitious nonsense and this video demonstrates just how ridiculous it is. Do you believe "In the beginning God" or that there was just nothing and it exploded?
The "Origin of the Universe" is required and inseparable from the Darwinian stupid-stition of the "Origin of Species", but seeing this video helps explain why the Darwinians fight so hard to separate the two.
Enjoy!!
Well Richard Dawkins Foundation says otherwise! They quote Stephen Hawking with the headline:
"Stephen Hawking Says Universe Created from Nothing"
Read the article here: http://richarddawkins.net/articles/806
These evolutionists evidently have NO IDEA what their Darwinian theory actually is.
The theory of the "Origin of the Universe" is superstitious nonsense and this video demonstrates just how ridiculous it is. Do you believe "In the beginning God" or that there was just nothing and it exploded?
The "Origin of the Universe" is required and inseparable from the Darwinian stupid-stition of the "Origin of Species", but seeing this video helps explain why the Darwinians fight so hard to separate the two.
Enjoy!!
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