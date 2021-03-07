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Removing Current from Gas Pipe and Pool Equipment
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53 views • March 07, 2021
Using Dielectric Unions and the NEC, we were able to remove the current and noisy frequencies existing inside the magnetic field from the home.
You'll see that the plumber first installed a union that was NOT a dielectric. Good thing it was checked using the appropriate tools to confirm it.
The NCB removed the current and noise from the pool equipment equipment grounding conductors.
You'll see that the plumber first installed a union that was NOT a dielectric. Good thing it was checked using the appropriate tools to confirm it.
The NCB removed the current and noise from the pool equipment equipment grounding conductors.
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