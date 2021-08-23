© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Straight Shooting News w/ Bandana Ed - Distraction/Reaction ACTION! (Aug 22, 2021)
Follow
0
Share
Report
50 views • August 23, 2021
(Audio begins about 2 minutes in; forgive the technical issues and listen up.)
Straight Shooting News 8 22 202: Distraction/Reaction ACTION!
Elimination of health screening
FOX clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mjaWl7t3MO4
Two Points on the screen we’ll cover in detail.
No vetting for identity, while the Department of Homeland Security issued a Bulletin designated Americans who speak out against Anti-Constitutional Mandates.
DHS bulletin is in direct violation of the U.S. Constitution, and U.S. Bill of Rights
Date Issued: Friday, August 13, 2021
Summary of Terrorism Threat to the US Homeland
The Secretary of Homeland Security has issued a new National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin regarding the current heightened threat environment across the United States. The Homeland continues to face a diverse and challenging threat environment leading up to and following the 20th Anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks as well religious holidays we assess could serve as a catalyst for acts of targeted violence. These threats include those posed by domestic terrorists, individuals and groups engaged in grievance-based violence, and those inspired or motivated by foreign terrorists and other malign foreign influences. These actors are increasingly exploiting online forums to influence and spread violent extremist narratives and promote violent activity. Such threats are also exacerbated by impacts of the ongoing global pandemic, including grievances over public health safety measures and perceived government restrictions.
https://www.dhs.gov/ntas/advisory/national-terrorism-advisory-system-bulletin-august-13-2021?
5 U.S. Code § 3331 - Oath of office
An individual, except the President, elected or appointed to an office of honor or profit in the civil service or uniformed services, shall take the following oath: “I, ___, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.” This section does not affect other oaths required by law.
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/5/3331
Federal employees, Representatives, Senators, judges, political appointees, and the President and Vice President of the United States take an oath of office. Public servants are servants of the people.
Founders Debate from The Records of the Federal Convention of 1787
https://press-pubs.uchicago.edu/founders/documents/a6_3s10.html
Is Biden competent to hold office? The oath states, “to the best of my ability” Is this an excuse as he destroys our nation!
The intent of an oath is to protect the public from a government that might fall victim to political whims. In 1939, Congress passed and President Roosevelt signed the Hatch Act. That is what it is commonly called, but the actual name is “An Act to Prevent Pernicious Political Activities.”
OUR LEGAL ARGUMENT
Precedent: Marbury v. Madison (1803) the Supreme Court announced for the first time that a court may declare “an act of Congress void if it is inconsistent with the Constitution.”
https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/ntas/alerts/21_0813_ntas_bulletin_all-sectors.pdf
TONIGHT’S TITLE Distractions/Reactions Actions!
Afghanistan - an International Crisis? Or, a Bio Weapon? You decide which crisis is directly affecting your life right now. The Free World is hanging in the balance.
Back to the vaxes that the DHS Bulletin states you are in violation of law if, “Such threats are also exacerbated by impacts of the ongoing global pandemic, including grievances over public health safety measures and perceived government restrictions.”
In our last show we showed two clips from Dr Bridle here is a follow up: Boosters, Natural Immunity, Rating Vaccines Not Ideal, It is not the unvaccinated, it is the reverse!
https://youtu.be/mjaWl7t3MO4?t=1738
In a previous show we asked did we really defeat the Nazis in WWII?
What has changed since then with the original creation of vaccines?
MEET Dr. Judy Mikovits
Three Screen Shots, worked with Dr, Fauci beginning in the 1980s and 1990s with AIDS and blew the whistle on cancer causing Retro Viruses in vaccines; covid crimes aren't his first "plandemic"
COVID IS THE FLU
https://www.brighteon.com/dc43ea4a-e64b-42a4-8737-1efb436751b5
France no vax no food https://twitter.com/Dustinpenner25/status/1429127573049528320
Australia protest ends with violence.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TxY1AwS4FRA
Can it happen here?
Trump Makes Fun Of Dr. Fauci, Laces Into Biden Over Afghanistan In Alabama Speech
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t8T2XEP07as
Warp Speed Vax Operation could be wiping out or crippling the U.S. Military, A good portion of the U.S. Population, and Our Future Generations
Straight Shooting News 8 22 202: Distraction/Reaction ACTION!
Elimination of health screening
FOX clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mjaWl7t3MO4
Two Points on the screen we’ll cover in detail.
No vetting for identity, while the Department of Homeland Security issued a Bulletin designated Americans who speak out against Anti-Constitutional Mandates.
DHS bulletin is in direct violation of the U.S. Constitution, and U.S. Bill of Rights
Date Issued: Friday, August 13, 2021
Summary of Terrorism Threat to the US Homeland
The Secretary of Homeland Security has issued a new National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin regarding the current heightened threat environment across the United States. The Homeland continues to face a diverse and challenging threat environment leading up to and following the 20th Anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks as well religious holidays we assess could serve as a catalyst for acts of targeted violence. These threats include those posed by domestic terrorists, individuals and groups engaged in grievance-based violence, and those inspired or motivated by foreign terrorists and other malign foreign influences. These actors are increasingly exploiting online forums to influence and spread violent extremist narratives and promote violent activity. Such threats are also exacerbated by impacts of the ongoing global pandemic, including grievances over public health safety measures and perceived government restrictions.
https://www.dhs.gov/ntas/advisory/national-terrorism-advisory-system-bulletin-august-13-2021?
5 U.S. Code § 3331 - Oath of office
An individual, except the President, elected or appointed to an office of honor or profit in the civil service or uniformed services, shall take the following oath: “I, ___, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God.” This section does not affect other oaths required by law.
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/5/3331
Federal employees, Representatives, Senators, judges, political appointees, and the President and Vice President of the United States take an oath of office. Public servants are servants of the people.
Founders Debate from The Records of the Federal Convention of 1787
https://press-pubs.uchicago.edu/founders/documents/a6_3s10.html
Is Biden competent to hold office? The oath states, “to the best of my ability” Is this an excuse as he destroys our nation!
The intent of an oath is to protect the public from a government that might fall victim to political whims. In 1939, Congress passed and President Roosevelt signed the Hatch Act. That is what it is commonly called, but the actual name is “An Act to Prevent Pernicious Political Activities.”
OUR LEGAL ARGUMENT
Precedent: Marbury v. Madison (1803) the Supreme Court announced for the first time that a court may declare “an act of Congress void if it is inconsistent with the Constitution.”
https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/ntas/alerts/21_0813_ntas_bulletin_all-sectors.pdf
TONIGHT’S TITLE Distractions/Reactions Actions!
Afghanistan - an International Crisis? Or, a Bio Weapon? You decide which crisis is directly affecting your life right now. The Free World is hanging in the balance.
Back to the vaxes that the DHS Bulletin states you are in violation of law if, “Such threats are also exacerbated by impacts of the ongoing global pandemic, including grievances over public health safety measures and perceived government restrictions.”
In our last show we showed two clips from Dr Bridle here is a follow up: Boosters, Natural Immunity, Rating Vaccines Not Ideal, It is not the unvaccinated, it is the reverse!
https://youtu.be/mjaWl7t3MO4?t=1738
In a previous show we asked did we really defeat the Nazis in WWII?
What has changed since then with the original creation of vaccines?
MEET Dr. Judy Mikovits
Three Screen Shots, worked with Dr, Fauci beginning in the 1980s and 1990s with AIDS and blew the whistle on cancer causing Retro Viruses in vaccines; covid crimes aren't his first "plandemic"
COVID IS THE FLU
https://www.brighteon.com/dc43ea4a-e64b-42a4-8737-1efb436751b5
France no vax no food https://twitter.com/Dustinpenner25/status/1429127573049528320
Australia protest ends with violence.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TxY1AwS4FRA
Can it happen here?
Trump Makes Fun Of Dr. Fauci, Laces Into Biden Over Afghanistan In Alabama Speech
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t8T2XEP07as
Warp Speed Vax Operation could be wiping out or crippling the U.S. Military, A good portion of the U.S. Population, and Our Future Generations
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.