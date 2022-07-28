Health Survival 2000 Part 8 Final. Gary Martin ND : The Hormone Factor. Q&A session.

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The year 2000. Gary Martin unravels hormone functions.
Subjects include: The endocrine system, minerals, work in pairs, hormonal signature, personality, andrics, gynics, oestrogen/progesterone, hormone replacement therapy, synthetic hormones, osteoporosis, wild yam cream, xeno estrogens, phytoestrogens, cultured soy, sweet potato, prostate problems, sunbaths, detox regime.
Fresh air. Sunlight. Abstemiousness. Water. Cleanliness, Proper Diet. Rest. Exercise. Trust in Divine Power.