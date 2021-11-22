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TASA - Sept 13, 2021 - 15) The military has to stop being afraid of what they've done - Justice Anna Webinar
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20 views • November 22, 2021
We have bright Future a head of us. No Gossip in our Assemblies. God despises gossiping and lying. Be honest and straight forward. If you have a problem with your brother, bring it forward. Going forward we have a bright future. The military has to stop being afraid of what they've done and how stupid they have been in the past. We are the only lawful government and people who can answer all the questions for the military has and can help the military at all levels, but they need to come home. For more https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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