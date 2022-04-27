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Donald Trump - The 'Vaccine' and 5G 'Salesman'...[26.04.2022]
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1778 views • April 27, 2022
Trump really wants you to take the prick that he paid for, with your money. He solely enriched the mega corporations on the backs of your childrens future, with debt and interest, for a product none of us wanted. Now, he's been going around, trying to sell "his people" on something they don't want. He has to know, that not only has it proved to be worthless, and a repeatable administered product, but has caused some serious irreversible effects, in which many lives have been changed forever, or lost. He, is NOT your friend.
27 views Apr 26, 2022
EyesToSee
242 subscribers
https://youtu.be/NkjrhdniNyk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxrUV9iV57_Oea1NDkgdldA
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President Trump: 5G is a race we will win
https://www.youtube.com/results?sp=mAEB&;search_query=trump+on+5G
President Trump speaks about the 5G networks rolling out across the U.S. 5G is a race we will win 5G is a race we will win and what kind of 'opportunities' the tech will provide for Americans.
45,898 views Apr 12, 2019
CNBC Television
2.04M subscribers
https://youtu.be/trzlirgXbac
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrp_UI8XtuYfpiqluWLD7Lw
27 views Apr 26, 2022
EyesToSee
242 subscribers
https://youtu.be/NkjrhdniNyk
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxrUV9iV57_Oea1NDkgdldA
--
President Trump: 5G is a race we will win
https://www.youtube.com/results?sp=mAEB&;search_query=trump+on+5G
President Trump speaks about the 5G networks rolling out across the U.S. 5G is a race we will win 5G is a race we will win and what kind of 'opportunities' the tech will provide for Americans.
45,898 views Apr 12, 2019
CNBC Television
2.04M subscribers
https://youtu.be/trzlirgXbac
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrp_UI8XtuYfpiqluWLD7Lw
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