No One Ever Complied Their Way Out of Tyranny: The Three Basic Truths About Government

1. Government never relinquishes power voluntarily.

2. Government will abuse any new power to the maximum extent possible.

3. Compliance emboldens the government to do something even worse.

RFK Jr: "So if you think that by obeying these rules that somehow things are gonna get better, or it is going to satiate the need to control you. It's not. It's just going to embolden them to do something worse than next time."





Full Interview: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2023/02/how-the-powerful-captured-the-public-during-the-pandemic-kim-iversen-interviews-robert-f-kennedy-jr/ref/8/

Upload via https://rumble.com/c/VigilantFox

Real news and great shows: https://www.redvoicemedia.com

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Shows and Content, Go Premium Today for only $1 https://redvoicemedia.com/subscribe

Follow Red Voice Media on Twitter: https://twitter.com/redvoicenews

Stop Spending Money With Companies That Hate You, Make The Spending Switch - https://spendingswitch.com

GOLD - Learn how to protect your life savings from inflation and an irresponsible government, with Gold and Silver. Go to https://redvoicemedia.net/rvmgold

Heaven’s Harvest: Get ready and stay ready with storable food and more: https://redvoicemedia.net/storefood

Constitutional Coffee - https://redvoicemedia.net/constitutionalcoffee

Chemical Free Body - Reduce stress, remove toxins and reintroduce nature to get back to our natural evolutionary path - https://redvoicemedia.net/chemicalfree

Heirloom seeds: https://spendingswitch.com/collections/heirloom-seeds

Apparel - Get Official RVM Apparel and more from Red Beach Nation: https://redvoicemedia.net/redbeach

RVM Livestream Schedule for https://redvoicemedia.com/live :

Reality Rants with Jason Bermas 8AM EST Mon-Fri

I’m Fired Up with Chad Caton 10AM EST Mon and Wed

Foreign and Domestic 11AM EST Saturday

Drew Berquist 4PM EST Mon-Thur

RVM Roundup 6PM EST Mon-Thur

Pete Santilli 7PM EST Mon-Fri