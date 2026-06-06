Iran LEGO: "United States of Israel" or United States of America ? - Iran Lego Animation

"United States of Israel" Or United States of America ?— Iran Lego Animation

United States of Israel: Trump's Hidden Agenda Exposed – Iran Lego Animation Is it America First... or something else entirely? In this IRAN BNN special disc episode, we follow the money, audit the votes, and read the fine print that the nightly news forgot to mention. From blank checks signed before the debate starts, to UN vetoes cast alone, to diplomatic tables built on impossible demands — this is the extended satirical breakdown of the foreign policy architecture that shapes the modern Middle East. This is parody and political satire. All content is based on publicly documented events, voting records, and verified news reporting. No individuals are personally attacked. All characters depicted are fictional Lego representations for satirical commentary purposes. 🔴 IRAN BNN — Reporting the story behind the story. Animated in Blender | Lego CGI

CHAPTERS: 00:00 – Breaking News Cold Open 00:30 – The Map and the Mathematics 01:15 – The Flag and the Fine Print 02:00 – Trump at the Podium 02:45 – The Budget Line Transfer 03:30 – The Media Script Delivery 04:15 – The Language Engineers 05:00 – The Expert With the Tie 05:40 – The Free Trip Senator 06:20 – The Primary Challenger Arrives 07:00 – The UN Veto Scene 07:45 – The Ambassador's Morning Brief 08:30 – The F-35 and the Victim Framing 09:15 – Trump's Season Two Return 10:00 – Bombing Yemen for the Shipping Lane 10:45 – The Impossible Negotiation Table 11:30 – The Ally Audit Board 12:10 – The Journalist Disappears 12:50 – The Working Class Receipt 13:30 – IRAN BNN Signs Off

DISCLAIMER - This video is political satire and parody protected under fair use commentary. All Lego characters are fictional. No real individuals are depicted or targeted personally. Events referenced are drawn from public record, verified journalism, and official voting history. IRAN BNN does not promote violence, hatred, or discrimination of any kind.