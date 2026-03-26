STAND FAST! (DON'T MOVE) ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-MARCH 26 2026

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Much Like the Apostle Paul Towards the End of His Course, Christians Can Choose Joy and Let Not Afflictions Move You Off Christ. Self-Pity, Mocking [Bragging on] Sin, Fearing and Disrespecting Satan, and No Spiritual Food Can Kill Us. Beware of Modern-Day Preaching That Focuses More On Their Accomplishments or What They Are Against, Instead of Preaching Christ. Put Christ Where He Belongs -- In Your Life! And He Will Bless It.