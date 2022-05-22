Volunteers Cooking for a Quarantine Center in Shanghai Have Nowhere To Go but Have To Sleep on the Street

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05/18/2022 The volunteers who cooked for a quarantine center in Shanghai have nowhere to go but have to sleep on the street, because after the quarantined people are almost out of the quarantine center, the volunteers’ own residence community refuses to let them in