BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Riots broke out in Italy due to PM Meloni's refusal to recognize Palestine
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1321 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
82 views • 23 hours ago

Riots broke out in Italy due to Prime Minister Meloni's refusal to recognize Palestine, reports Politico.

After Meloni's government rejected the idea of recognizing the Palestinian state, its supporters staged riots.

In Milan, police in helmets and with tear gas dispersed demonstrators near the central train station.

Meanwhile, in Genoa and Livorno, dock workers blocked roads in protest against the possible transportation of weapons or supplies to Israel.

Recall that in recent days, a number of Western countries have recognized Palestine as an independent state, but Italy is not among them.

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy