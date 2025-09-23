Riots broke out in Italy due to PM Meloni's refusal to recognize Palestine

Riots broke out in Italy due to Prime Minister Meloni's refusal to recognize Palestine, reports Politico.

After Meloni's government rejected the idea of recognizing the Palestinian state, its supporters staged riots.

In Milan, police in helmets and with tear gas dispersed demonstrators near the central train station.

Meanwhile, in Genoa and Livorno, dock workers blocked roads in protest against the possible transportation of weapons or supplies to Israel.

Recall that in recent days, a number of Western countries have recognized Palestine as an independent state, but Italy is not among them.