Morning Manna - Feb 13, 2024 - Matthew 4 (Recording)

The sea of Galilee is a 13-mile-long freshwater lake in the east of the Galilee province, where the Jordan River flows from the North and then the water goes to the Dead Sea. It is called Lake gnesart and also the sea of Tiberias, and this name they gave it in honor of Tiberius Caesar.



God's way is persuasion, not coercion. And Christ chose simple fishermen to turn them into hunters for people, and did not choose wise men and philosophers, so that his divine power working in them would appear (1 Cor 17: 1-31)







Note: in the Old Testament, God chose shepherds to take care of his people like Moses, David, and others, because in the Old Testament, the Jewish people were God's people, and God was their greatest Shepherd, and God sent them shepherds to take care of his people who were already inside the fold of faith, but in the New Testament, God chose fishermen to catch the Gentiles who were drowning in the sea of this world (Luke 5: 10). And Christ chose simple fishermen from the despised Galilee to work for them, so that the glory would be to God and not to mankind.



They left the Nets. They left the ship = left their source of livelihood and obeyed. So they were titanic messengers. And the Samaritan woman left her jar , and Abraham left ur. And what did we leave ?





















