Democrat Senate Candidate Smokes Marijuana in Campaign Ad

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Chambers, who seeks to upset Republican Sen. John Kennedy, is featured in the new commercial that portrays him sitting in an open field and lighting up, taking in multiple puffs as he speaks in his video entitled “37 Seconds.”
“I hope this ad works to not only destigmatize the use of marijuana, but also forces a new conversation that creates the pathway to legalize this beneficial drug, and forgive those who were arrested due to outdated ideology,” Chambers wrote in a statement alongside the video.