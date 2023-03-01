Dr. Sheri Tenpenny | This Week with David Icke

Limited Release Episode. 24 HOURS to Watch
In this episode you will watch a unique interview between Dr T and David Icke, two of the people who have been predicting outcomes
and who havd been cancelled, attacked and shamed as conspiracy theorists for over 20 years. What happens now that those
predictions have come true and what do they predict will come next as they discuss:
-Universal Basic Income
-Frequency
-Low Vibrational Plan
-The Cloud
-Perception
-Ignorant "Elites"
-THEIR worship
-The web
-One unit
Sponsors:
Podcast Membership Options: https://drtenpenny.com/membership/
Exclusive Never Before Heard Deep Dive: https://drtenpenny.com/deep-dive-with-david-icke/
82% OFF first Bottle of PBX Zeolite Metal Detox: https://drtenpenny.thegoodinside.com/pbx-trial-offer-10c2020/
10% OFF Supplements and Apparel with code PODCAST : https://www.shoptenpenny.com/
up to 66% OFF MyPillow with code: DRT at www.mypillow.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.