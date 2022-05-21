From Inverted to Converted: Cowboy Up

Fallen from the highest place.

Fallen to this strange place.

Fallen to the floor.

Why did I worship Babylon the Whore?

The whore within is hard to see, it’s so close I thought it was me.

The more you pay the less you get, Babylon the Whore wants you in her debt.

In her debt you will be, if you lack the insight to see; the devil plays inside thee!

The other side of the story is just as true; Christ wants to live inside you!

He’s paid your debt to the whore, His death on the cross evened Up that score!

Walk with Him & He’ll walk with you!

His Holy Love will scare the hell out of you!

Buckle Up & settle down, His rodeo is hitting town.

Just look Up, don’t look down, don’t look back like a bitter clown.