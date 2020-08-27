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Flooding & Fires: Deborah Tavares, Argentina Wildfires, Hurricane Laura, DEW, Weather Weapons (MIRRORED)
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126 views • August 27, 2020
Flooding & Fires: Deborah Tavares, Argentina Wildfires, Hurricane Laura, DEW, Weather Weapons (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/iDzkdF2wblU
All links below.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
And my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
China
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HelMg6wTOKs
Deborah Tavares & Jana Bennun
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eMjGVoMFeGU
Coastlines Under Attack
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yYppbfaZw6Q
Plans To Burn Up California
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DHKIBN2my2Y
https://www.youtube.com/user/NewStopTheCrime/search?query=Plans+To+Burn+Up+California
Deborah Tavares California Fires, Directed Energy Weapons, & the Globalists
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5OdkM8cU3kw
Lake Berryessa Homes Burned
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N3WL2etqc3s
Woman Frantically Looking For Horses, Animals
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xD5aOAmitgk
Argentina
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6PI5w_wOoTs
https://rammb-slider.cira.colostate.edu/?sat=goes-16&;z=1&im=12&ts=1&st=0&et=0&speed=130&motion=loop&map=1&lat=0&opacity%5B0%5D=1&hidden%5B0%5D=0&pause=0&slider=-1&hide_controls=1&mouse_draw=0&follow_feature=0&follow_hide=0&s=rammb-slider&sec=full_disk&p%5B0%5D=geocolor&x=9344&y=4808
https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms=subregional-W_Gulf_Coast-comp_radar-24-1-250-1&;checked=map&colorbar=undefined
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/iDzkdF2wblU
All links below.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
And my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
China
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HelMg6wTOKs
Deborah Tavares & Jana Bennun
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eMjGVoMFeGU
Coastlines Under Attack
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yYppbfaZw6Q
Plans To Burn Up California
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DHKIBN2my2Y
https://www.youtube.com/user/NewStopTheCrime/search?query=Plans+To+Burn+Up+California
Deborah Tavares California Fires, Directed Energy Weapons, & the Globalists
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5OdkM8cU3kw
Lake Berryessa Homes Burned
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N3WL2etqc3s
Woman Frantically Looking For Horses, Animals
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xD5aOAmitgk
Argentina
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6PI5w_wOoTs
https://rammb-slider.cira.colostate.edu/?sat=goes-16&;z=1&im=12&ts=1&st=0&et=0&speed=130&motion=loop&map=1&lat=0&opacity%5B0%5D=1&hidden%5B0%5D=0&pause=0&slider=-1&hide_controls=1&mouse_draw=0&follow_feature=0&follow_hide=0&s=rammb-slider&sec=full_disk&p%5B0%5D=geocolor&x=9344&y=4808
https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms=subregional-W_Gulf_Coast-comp_radar-24-1-250-1&;checked=map&colorbar=undefined
Licence
Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Keywords
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