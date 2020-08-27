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Flooding & Fires: Deborah Tavares, Argentina Wildfires, Hurricane Laura, DEW, Weather Weapons (MIRRORED)
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126 views • August 27, 2020
Flooding & Fires: Deborah Tavares, Argentina Wildfires, Hurricane Laura, DEW, Weather Weapons (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/iDzkdF2wblU

All links below.

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Please subscribe to my back-up channel - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w

And my Bitchute channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/

China
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HelMg6wTOKs

Deborah Tavares & Jana Bennun
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eMjGVoMFeGU

Coastlines Under Attack
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yYppbfaZw6Q

Plans To Burn Up California
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DHKIBN2my2Y

https://www.youtube.com/user/NewStopTheCrime/search?query=Plans+To+Burn+Up+California

Deborah Tavares California Fires, Directed Energy Weapons, & the Globalists
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5OdkM8cU3kw

Lake Berryessa Homes Burned
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N3WL2etqc3s

Woman Frantically Looking For Horses, Animals
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xD5aOAmitgk

Argentina
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6PI5w_wOoTs

https://rammb-slider.cira.colostate.edu/?sat=goes-16&;z=1&im=12&ts=1&st=0&et=0&speed=130&motion=loop&map=1&lat=0&opacity%5B0%5D=1&hidden%5B0%5D=0&pause=0&slider=-1&hide_controls=1&mouse_draw=0&follow_feature=0&follow_hide=0&s=rammb-slider&sec=full_disk&p%5B0%5D=geocolor&x=9344&y=4808

https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms=subregional-W_Gulf_Coast-comp_radar-24-1-250-1&;checked=map&colorbar=undefined

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Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed)
Keywords
pandemicdeathsschoolsunemploymentpovertymaskshungerlockdowncoronavirussocial distancing
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