Comedian Katt Williams On The Dark Side Of The Entertainment Industry
“There is a business where they fiddle with the perception of the people. That’s part of the job. Back in the day it used to be called propaganda. Now it’s just called business.”
https://twitter.com/thechiefnerd/status/1667543455386550273
