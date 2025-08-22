'US posing as mediators in a war they STARTED' – analyst

Geopolitical analyst Brian Berletic slammed Trump admin’s duplicity:

💬 “US Secretary of State Marco Rubio himself said this is a proxy war. The US is fighting a war with Russia through Ukraine… But then at the same time, schizophrenically, they’re acting as if they are also the mediators.”

He stressed that before 2014, Europe and Russia enjoyed prosperous ties — cheap Russian energy, booming EU exports, growing cooperation with China.

💬 “Now we hear this narrative of Europe needing the US to protect them . FROM WHAT? From the war the US STARTED with Russia — a war Russia didn’t want and would do almost anything to turn the clock back to pre-2014.”